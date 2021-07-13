Cancel
Unable to Leave Russia, Director Attends Cannes Virtually

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — Celebrated Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his home country, so he is attending the Cannes Film Festival virtually. Serebrennikov phoned into the red-carpet premiere of his film, “Petrov's Flu,” by FaceTime and spoke to the media on Tuesday by Zoom. A seat was...

www.usnews.com

