First Republic Bank (FRC) PT Raised to $215 at Stephens, Following Earnings

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy raised the price target on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) to $215.00 (from $195.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating.

www.streetinsider.com

StocksStreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.97, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.83. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) click here.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) PT Raised to $138 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan raised the price target on Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) to $138.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

SPX Flow (FLOW) PT Raised to $90 at Stifel, Following Takeover Speculation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel analyst Nathan Jones raised the price target on SPX Flow (NYSE: FLOW) to $90.00 (from $83.00) while maintaining a Hold rating. Analyst comments: "We believe IRÂ´s offer for SPX FLOW represents...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Medallia Inc. (MDLA) at Buy

Stifel analyst Parker Lane assumes coverage on Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

WNS Limited (WNS) PT Raised to $90 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin raised the price target on WNS Limited (NYSE: WNS) to $90.00 (from $82.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts CryoLife (CRY) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong initiates coverage on CryoLife (NYSE: CRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.76, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) click here.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.67, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.66. Reported record net income of $13.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, increased $924,000, or 7.4%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.9 million, or 105.4%, from the second quarter of 2020.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Halliburton (HAL) PT Raised to $28 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised the price target on Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) to $28.00 (from $26.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from Shizuoka Bank's earnings

Shizuoka Bank will report earnings from Q1 on July 28. Analysts predict Shizuoka Bank will report earnings per share of ¥20.71. Go here to track Shizuoka Bank stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On July 28, Shizuoka Bank is reporting Q1 earnings. 1 analyst is predicting earnings of ¥20.71...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Aptive PLC. (APTV) PT Raised to $182 at Jefferies Ahead of Earnings

Jefferies analyst David Kelley raised the price target on Aptive PLC (NYSE: APTV) to $182.00 (from $170.00) expecting a beat/raise quarter driven by continued S&PS momentum. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating, stating "Following 1Q's +20% yr/yr adj. sales growth (15% above comparable LVP) driven by outsized S&PS momentum (+23% yr/yr; or 18% outgrowth), we expect above trend outgrowth again for APTV in 2Q. Similar to 1Q, we believe upside is likely driven by S&PS, APTV's electrical architecture segment that accounts for +70% of sales & +80% of EBIT. All in, we believe S&PS outgrowth again tracks at double digits primarily driven by EVs & engineered components, suggesting upside to 2Q consensus sales est. of $3.58bn."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

