How does a show as big as “Ted Lasso” avoid a sophomore slump? The success of the first season of the Apple TV+ hit felt incredibly tied to the pandemic as the Jason Sudeikis vehicle gave people in need of a pleasant escape the kind of diversion that the real world denied them. Viewers fell hard for the undeniably likable title character and the ensemble of memorable characters around him, but the producers have to be wondering if those same fans will return to the pitch now that the world has started to regain its normalcy. Wisely, the new “Ted Lasso” season, premiering on July 23, embeds “second acts” into its narrative and expands its storytelling beyond its title character and “Major League” set-up to feel more like a character-driven ensemble piece, focusing more on people than set-ups. The folksy charm meter is sometimes turned up a bit too high, even in comparison to year one, but there’s so much to like here that it feels like fans will be satisfied and possibly even a bit surprised.