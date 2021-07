RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) this week announced the launch of Lincoln PathBuilder IncomeSM powered by YourPath®, adding to its suite of in-plan protected income solutions that provide savers a monthly check for life, helping Americans ensure they won’t outlive their savings in retirement. This new product brings together the flexibility of YourPath risk-based target-date portfolios while building on the foundation of Lincoln PathBuilder solutions, by including guaranteed income as part of a target-date retirement option.