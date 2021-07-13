Merrill ‘Butch’ Gerrich — UPDATED

Merrill “Butch” Gerrich, 79, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. On Sept. 12, 1941, Merrill Butch Gerrich was born in Rochester to Harold M. and Beatrice A. Kirby Gerrich. Growing up he shared his childhood with a brother Oscar. In 1959 Butch graduated from Rochester High School. He played the trumpet in the RHS band and achieved perfect attendance throughout his high school years. Butch reminisced about “cruising,” Rochester and driving on the ice with friends during his high school years.