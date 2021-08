Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will pen a book about “leadership”. It was recently revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a four book deal with Penguin Random House and it is now believed that as part of the four books – with one being Harry’s own memoir – the couple will release a book about “leadership and philanthropy” together, whilst Meghan is also planning to write a memoir of her own, following in her husband’s footsteps.