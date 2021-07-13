Amberwell Hiawatha CEO Retirement Announced

July 12, 2021. Atchison, KS. Amberwell Health announces today that John Broberg, MA, FACHE, Amberwell Hiawatha Chief Executive Officer, has set his retirement date to be effective August 31, 2021. Upon Mr. Broberg’s retirement, the Chief Executive Officer of Amberwell Atchison, Jeff Perry, will assume the CEO role at Amberwell Atchison and Amberwell Hiawatha. Over his 49 years in healthcare, Mr. Broberg has served as a senior leader for 29 years and as Chief Executive Officer at four different hospitals. After retiring from Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in 2016, Mr. Broberg started Broberg Consulting Group, LLC to provide executive coaching and CEO services. Mr. Broberg’s commitment to Hiawatha has been tremendous with a focus to strengthen the future of healthcare in Hiawatha and surrounding communities. He first joined Hiawatha Community Hospital, now Amberwell Hiawatha, as interim CEO in 2016 and then returned to accept a full-time role in 2019. Mr. Broberg leaves a truly impactful mark on northeast Kansas health. His foresight to encourage and play a key role in creating the affiliation with Amberwell Health was ground-breaking for rural health. Jeff Perry brings 29 years of healthcare experience to Amberwell Hiawatha, of which 23 years have been in management roles. He served 8 years as a combat medic and nurse, holds a doctorate in Health Administration, and is a Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives. Mr. Perry has resided in Atchison, KS since 2019. “Raising a family in a great location has always been a priority for me,” says Mr. Perry, “and I believe NE Kansas is a wonderful place to accomplish this. I look forward to working to strengthen healthcare in Atchison, Hiawatha, and surrounding communities throughout NE Kansas.”