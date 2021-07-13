Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Surprising summer skin care tips from a Hollywood dermatologist

Times Union
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Long, sunny days followed by warm, star-studded evenings are just a few reasons why summer is such a beloved season. While each day is full of possibilities ranging from relaxation to adventure and everything in between, it also presents numerous challenges for your skin. Fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks dermatologists use to keep skin looking fabulous throughout the hottest months of the year.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Skin#Dermatologists#Sunscreen#Sunny Summer#Bpt Rrb Long#Uvb#Cover#Tele Aesthetic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers From 40 to 60 Love This Dermatologist-Revered Drugstore Lotion

If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skincare world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Skin Carethepress.net

Be wary of skin damage this summer

Summer is a great time to get outside and soak up some sun. Weekend afternoons spent on the water, lounging at the beach or working in the backyard are part and parcel of many people’s summers — making June, July and August some of the most relaxing, enjoyable months of the year.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

4 Skin-Care Ingredients To Avoid in the Summer—And Surprise! Retinol Isn’t on the List

Summer means more than swapping shearling-lined boots for colorful sandals and stashing away your practical puffers. It also means that it's hibernation season for many of your cold-weather skin-care favorites. “Your skin requires different things in the summertime when humidity is higher and the sun is stronger,” Rachel Nazarian, MD and board certified dermatologist previously told Well+Good.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My 3 Must-Have Skin Care Tips

When the topic of plastic surgery comes up, I'm guessing you don't immediately think of alternative medicine or holistic healing. They seem quite incongruous with each other, no? Well, on my most recent episode of Clean Beauty School, I spoke with "America's holistic plastic surgeon" Anthony Youn, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon who has crafted a practice that's centered around proactive measures against skin aging, holistic body care, and a less-is-more approach to treatments. (And has quite the following on TikTok I might add).
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Aromatic Skin-Caring Candles

Alev's Skincare Lotion Candle is a treat for the senses and it does much more than provide a cozy, comfortable atmosphere at home. The Skincare Lotion Candle 001 shares the scents of soothing lavender and uplifting grapefruit, along with the benefits of skin-caring shea butter, jojoba oil and hemp oil.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Protecting your skin during the summer

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- The recent sunshine and hot conditions have been perfect for a day out by the pool. However, experts say you need to keep your sunscreen close by to avoid problems down the road. "Twenty minutes of sun exposure can cause significant damage to your skin," said...
Skin CareNiner Times

Juno & Co. Skin Care Review

Juno & Co. is a California-based company that prides itself on using fresh and natural ingredients. I purchased two items from their website after hearing so much about the brand on social media. Some of the makeup content creators that I follow were raving about the brand, so I thought I’d check it out for myself. I purchased the Clean 10 Cleansing Balm and the Kale No More Pore Clay Mask.
Skin Caretimebusinessnews.com

Is toner necessary for skin care?

A skin toner is applied on the facial skin, mainly to cleanse it and reduce the appearance of pores. It is available in sprayable and mask versions as well. They resemble water in composition, but are formulated to pull out and absorb the impurities on the skin surface. The toner is then to dry on the skin surface. After it facial serum and moisturising creams are used for more complex makeup procedures. The toner skin care comes in mild to stronger composition suiting the needs of sensitive to normal and oily skin types.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

The 7 Most Medal-Worthy Skin-Care Products From Around the World

In honor of the Olympic Games, NewBeauty’s Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger went live on The Today Show this morning to break down the world’s most medal-worthy skin-care products, from sunscreens to eye creams. Scroll through to see the brands and beauty products that dominate online searches and social media shares in each corner of the globe.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

The 2 Skin-Care Products You Need To Ditch This Summer—And What You Should Use Instead

Summertime, and the skin care’s easy...or, at least, it should be. The weather is hot (and potentially humid!), your pores are open for business, and sweat, salt, and sun are all playing some starring roles this season. So what to do with your skin-care routine? We conferred with experts in the field to find out what to ditch (and how to switch) so you can glow all summer long.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

The Best Drugstore Face Wash and Cleanser for Your Skin Type

As someone who has tried every single face wash on the market (oh, you think I'm joking?!), let me let you in on a little secret: Drugstore face wash gets the job done just as well as the expensive stuff—if not better. Like, sure, the beautiful packaging of $$$ products is nice, but when it comes to my skin, I really just want something that works. But hear me when I say not all drugstore face washes are created equal. So the next time you're at the store, bypass the other bottles and go straight for one of these 15 best drugstore face washes. And whatever you do, don't judge it by the packaging, k? Now let's get into the important stuff:
Skin Caredrugstorenews.com

Dollar General enters skin care category via Believe Skin

Believe Skin is a line of skin care products that contain vegan and cruelty-free formulas. Dollar General is set to expand its Believe Beauty store brand with the introduction of Believe Skin, a line of products that are said to provide a modern approach to skin care with completely vegan and cruelty-free formulas, the company told Store Brands ahead of its release.
Skin Caremomblogsociety.com

MasqueBAR for Ultimate Skin Care

There is so much to tell you that I don’t want to get it wrong, so why don’t you play the video and hear it straight from them!. Okay, so now that the introductions are out of the way, let’s look at some of these truly original and unique masks.
Skin Caredreamwidth.org

Confused By All The Information Available About Skin Care? Here are Some Simple Tips For Healthy Ski (Reply)

Confused By All The Information Available About Skin Care? Here are Some Simple Tips For Healthy Skin Care. It can be very irritating and annoying to shave when you have sensitive skin. If you aren't careful, instead of having nice smooth legs or a handsome clean-shaven face, you will end up with a rash. Instead of wanting to show off your pretty legs or your handsome face, you'll be wearing long pants or wishing you had a mask! It doesn't have to be that way! Here are a few good tips to help people with sensitive skin shave without distress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy