TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances

While August may traditionally be a bit of a slow month at the movies, it’s anything but on HBO Max. The streaming service is adding a robust lineup of titles both new and old, including the highly anticipated new DC movie The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn, debuting August 5th. This will be the first DC movie to debut on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, giving fans the option of watching the R-rated superhero film from their living room over and over again – at least for 31 days, at which point The Suicide Squad will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available to see in theaters.