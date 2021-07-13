Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A New Generation Is Remaking Iraqi Cinema

By Laura Silvia Battaglia
Atlas Obscura
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not a soldier, I’m a filmmaker. They want to turn us as soldiers, to give us guns, but I refuse it. I have a dream, and my dream is here and is cinema.” Wareth Kwaish is checking the last details before shooting the next scene of the movie Hanging Gardens. He is the assistant director and is prepping fireworks to shoot off, and also guiding extras to where they should stand with a green laser pointer. Ahmed Yassin al Daradji, the director, is sitting on the bank of the Diyala River, a tributary of the Tigris, south of Baghdad, watching his young lead Hussein (his parents don’t want his real name revealed) as darkness falls over the Mesopotamian landscape. Two soldiers blocking access to the river to protect the crew from local militias light cigarettes as they enjoy a behind-the-scenes view of the production. Kwaish calls for the crew to remain on standby, and only the croaking of frogs can be heard.

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Iraqis#Isis#Generation#Mesopotamian#American#Ishtar Iraq#Kurdish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Country
Iraq
Related
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
Militarynewsbrig.com

Translator who worked for US Army beheaded by Taliban: report

The Taliban beheaded an Afghan man who had worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, according to reports. Sohail Pardis, 32, had been driving from his home in Kabul on May 12 to pick up his sister ahead of Eid, a Muslim holiday, according to The Sun. But on...
Atlas Obscura

9 Places to Experience the Turmoil of the French Revolution

On July 14, 1789, a crowd of French citizens began to gather outside the Bastille, an armory and political prison in the heart of Paris. The massive, foreboding structure was seen by French citizens as a symbol of the monarchy’s authoritarian rule. The governor of the Bastille, Bernard-René Jourdan de Launay, invited a few leaders of the protest inside to negotiate.
Worldnationalinterest.org

Hitler Tried to Assassinate Churchill, FDR, and Stalin in One Place

Perhaps no operation was more audacious or had greater consequences to the war’s outcome if it had succeeded than Long Jump. Key Point: The assassination was scheduled to take place in Tehran. In German it was called Operation Rösselsprung, which translates to “Long Jump.” Its goal was to kill or...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

missing Iraqis

Photo: Othman Al-Kusairy (far left) and Sally Bachori (middle left) stand with other Iraqi organizers and signs in memory of lives lost. July 23, 2021 (San Diego) -- A group of Iraqi organizers held a protest in Balboa Park last Sunday. The group calls itself “End Impunity in Iraq” and is calling for accountability.
Militarynationalgeographic.com

The bombing of Hamburg foreshadowed the horrors of Hiroshima

Operation Gomorrah was the first time Allied forces targeted civilians—using an innovative technology that rendered German radar all but useless. Paul Peters staggered out of the bunker, driven into the Hamburg street by the increasing heat bomb after bomb had inflicted on his apartment building. As people rushed outside, they were hit with hurricane-force winds, flying sparks, and burning debris.
Militarythebulletin.org

How UNSCOM found and destroyed Iraq’s biological weapons

Editor’s note: Kings College London and the UN’s Office for Disarmament Affairs hosted a webinar in April to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of the UN Special Commission (UNSCOM), which oversaw destruction of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction after the Persian Gulf War. What follows is an edited transcript of that event. The July issue of the Bulletin’s bimonthly magazine features an array of essays and recollections from officials and inspectors involved in the disarmament of Iraq. It can be found here.
TV ShowsWTOP

My Story: Naseer Nayeem

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

George W. Bush is still wrong about Afghanistan

Former President George W. Bush does not agree with President Biden ’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from America’s longest war in Afghanistan. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since it was Bush who launched the war in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. However, it’s telling that in his interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Bush did not cite U.S. national security as the reason for his disagreement. Rather, he said he is “afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm.” But that was never the basis for the use of military force.
U.S. PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

Carl Doerner: With Trillions Spent And Millions Dead

The Bush-Cheney Administration responded to 9/11, not with an internationally supported manhunt for perpetrators but by invading two Muslim countries. Their response was based on rightwing research into how the US could dominate the world, detailed in their 2000 document “Rebuilding America’s Defenses.” Page 51 concludes the plan’s realization likely to be difficult “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event - like a new Pearl Harbor” (or 9/11).
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Genghis Khan's Servants Misunderstand Him

Famous conqueror Genghis Khan was on an exploration trip when he stumbled across a majestic palace in Northern China. The palace was an architectural delight and featured beautiful ornaments and other incredible features. Khan found the palace to be a marvelous sight and stood in awe and admiration. While standing...
WorldSentinel

Mrs Sadat’s legacy – 07/23/2021 – Jaime Spitzcovsky

Egyptian President Anuar Sadat was shaping history when he landed in Israel on November 19, 1977. He ended the feud responsible for four bloody wars and became the first Arab leader to visit the former enemy. “My heart was pounding as I watched him come down the stairs [do avião]....
IndiaPosted by
Washington Business Journal

My Story: Naseer Nayeem

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy