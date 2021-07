We have been receiving some fantastic deals on Samsung devices. This time, we head over to Amazon.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is up for grabs starting at $850, after a $150 discount. This will get you the 128GB unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 20. Now, If you want to get the Ultra variant, you will be able to get one for $1,100 after getting a $100 discount. However, you can get the same devices at Samsung.com starting at $375 and $600, respectively, well after an eligible trade-in.