Lightning’s Victor Hedman played through torn meniscus more than three months

By EDUARDO A. ENCINA
Raleigh News & Observer
 11 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Several Lightning players persevered through injuries during the team’s Stanley Cup championship run, general manager Julien BriseBois said Tuesday during his end-of-season media wrap-up. Defenseman Victor Hedman played through a torn left meniscus for more than three months, an injury that dated to a March 30 game against Columbus. Hedman will have meniscectomy surgery Tuesday with a three- to four-week recovery timetable, BriseBois said.

