Lightning’s Victor Hedman played through torn meniscus more than three months

Victor Hedman wasn’t going to let anything stop him from being on the ice with his teammates as they captured their second Stanley Cup in as many years. The 2020 Conn Smythe winner once again served as a key piece in Tampa’s Stanley Cup run and it turns out he played through a painful injury this time around. Apparently the 30-year-old played through a torn meniscus and we can’t say we’re too surprised because hey, it’s a hockey player we’re talking about here.