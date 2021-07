The TCL 20 series was recently announced in the American as well as European markets and has phones across various price points. Right from entry-level budget phones to premium mid-range 5G phones, TCL has made an attempt to tap into consumers across the spectrum. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the best, most premium phone of the lot and a quick glance at the specifications table will tell you why. If you’re looking to buy it, you can take a look at our TCL 20 Pro 5G review. But if you want a quick highlight about what the phone offers, here are the key specifications.