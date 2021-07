The Hedge Fund industry continues to exhibit robust performance, both in terms of return and asset flows, in 2021. According to eVestment’s May 2021 Hedge Fund Asset Flows report, fresh inflows has increased the AUM to a record at $3.57 trillion. The average YTD (as of May) return was just over 9%. However, this doesn’t mean that all hedge funds were able to earn a return (or above average) for their investors. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing hedge funds.