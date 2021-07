Welcome back from another weekend as the summer continues to simmer the Sunshine State. The latest news from around the Gators Nation has been mostly recruiting, the Olympics and the two professional drafts taking place this month. Our main story today deals with the latter as Major League Baseball kicked off its 2021 amateur draft on Sunday night, which included a trio of highly-coveted prep prospects who had committed to coming to Gainesville but now have their eyes set on big-league aspirations. Here is a look at who got picked.