Fall in vaccine uptake means passport policy designed as a threat has become a reality

By Gordon Rayner,
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Even before the first Briton had received a Covid jab, ministers were publicly discussing the idea of vaccine passports in the hope that the mere mention of them would have people queueing to get themselves inoculated. The strategy paid off, with uptake among the over-50s, at more than 95 per...

