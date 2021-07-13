Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Carnival Boosts Cruise Job Postings As It Sets Sail Again

By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince March 2021, Carnival has been increasing its recruitment to meet expanding operations across its brands and prepare for the holiday season. The luxury cruise liner is set to operate half of its fleet or 42 ships by fiscal year-end and fully sail by Summer 2022. The company looks to...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#Cruise Ships#Cruises#Carnival Corporation#Shipboard Hr Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Travelnewspressnow.com

Local travel agents hope cruises set sail

Cruise lines have finally started to roll out cruises that passengers can seek much needed time away. Royal Caribbean just announced seven cruise liners that will start setting sail in September and October. Local travel agents believe that if these test trips go well there will be an increase in...
EconomyForbes

Carnival Stock Surges On Big Sailing Plans. Will The Rally Continue?

Carnival (NYSE: CCL), the largest U.S. cruise operator, saw its stock rally by about 9% in Wednesday’s trading and remains up by about 3% over the last week (five trading days). In comparison, the S&P 500 declined slightly over the last week. The recent rally comes as the company outlined plans that could see its entire fleet returning to service by the end of 2021, increasing its total operating capacity to nearly 75% by the end of the year. This marks a sooner than expected ramp-up of operations, as the company only resumed cruises from U.S. ports earlier this month. So is Carnival stock poised to rally further or is a correction looking imminent? Based on our machine learning engine, which analyzes Carnival stock’s historical price movements, the stock has a 51% chance of a decline over the next month, after rising by about 3% over the last five trading days. See our analysis on Carnival Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

MSC Cruises Ship Successfully Completes Test Sailing

MSC Cruises’ ship MSC Meraviglia has completed her CDC-mandated test cruise, and is preparing to resume revenue cruises on August 2. The vessel returned to PortMiami today after a three-night test cruise, which visited Nassau and the cruise line’s private island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The completion marks a key milestone towards MSC’s resumption of cruises from the United States.
Travelfox35orlando.com

Carnival announces more ships to sail this fall as 'vaccinated cruises'

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that several more ships from across the nation will begin sailing this fall as "vaccinated cruises" "We are pleased to share that three more ships will resume guest operations in September, and another four in October – bringing the total number of ships to 15 – as our successful restart of operations continues to ramp up," the cruise line said on Monday. "Based on the success of our initial resumption of service and the guest response to the onboard experience, we will continue to operate all our ships as vaccinated cruises through at least October."
EconomyStreet.Com

It Seems Premature to Set Sail With Norwegian Cruise Line

I've written a lot about the plight of Carnival Corp. (CCL) and my belief that the stock price had gotten ahead of itself. It looks like investors have focused solely on Carnival's stock price relative to where it used to trade as the basis for believing the shares are undervalued instead of considering the increase in the company's enterprise value via equity and debt issuances that have made big changes to the capital structure. Those changes will impact Carnival's ability to generate the bottom lines it has had in the past. The increase in interest expense alone will be monumental.
Port Canaveral, FLmynews13.com

Simulation cruises set sail, signaling return to vacation sailing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – For the first time since the pandemic began, cruise ships with passengers have begun sailing from Port Canaveral. Cruise ships have begun simulation cruises from Port Canaveral. Disney Dream set sail on its first test cruise Saturday. Many excited to see the cruise industry return sailings.
Lifestylecruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Separate Non-Smoking Casino on Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is making some changes by introducing a new separate Casino which will be just for non-smoking guests. The new venue is now on three Carnival cruise ships and it could be rolled out to more. New Non-Smoking Casino. Because many people do not enjoy the smell of...
EconomyBenzinga

Why Carnival And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Traded Lower Today

Shares of cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), traded lower on Thursday amid a rise in the number of new US COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, which has clouded travel and cruise outlook. Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set...
Economycruisehive.com

Setting Sail: How Fast Do Cruise Ships Go?

Modern cruise ships have an average weight of around 100,000 GRT (gross registered tons). Some of the larger ships are more than double that weight!. Of course, this doesn’t include the weight of thousands of human passengers and everything they’ve brought with them. Consider the physical size of the average...
cruisefever.net

Third Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line saw their third cruise ship come back into service today when Carnival Breeze had passengers embark on the vessel for a cruise to the Caribbean. Carnival Breeze will sail from Galveston on a four night cruise to the Western Caribbean and stop in the popular port of Cozumel, Mexico.
Travelroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean Group CEO celebrates cruise ships sailing again

Cruise ships are sailing again from North America and Europe, and it has the top executive at the Royal Caribbean Group quite happy. Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO, shared a new video update with travel agents on Wednesday, celebrating that twenty one ships in his company are now back in the water and offering cruises.
Travelporthole.com

Crystal Cruises Announces New Bermuda Sailings

There’s no shortage of fabulous islands in and around the Caribbean, but one that often gets overlooked sits a little bit North of your favorite Caribbean hot spots. It’s been around 500 years since the first European settlers set foot on the uninhabited island of Bermuda, but since then the island has grown into a cruise mecca thanks to gorgeous scenery and laid-back atmosphere.
Travelwbtw.com

Carnival Cruise Line: Unvaccinated guests need travel insurance to sail

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line has added a new requirement for unvaccinated guests wanting to go on cruises while on vacation. Effective July 31, those over the age of 12 who aren’t vaccinated will need to buy travel insurance for cruises leaving Florida homeports. Each guest will need to show the proof of an insurance policy with a minimum of $10,000’s worth of coverage when they check in.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

MSC Bellissima to sail Red Sea cruises this summer

MSC Cruises has confirmed MSC Bellissima will sail 21 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah, the commercial hub of Saudi Arabia, between the end of July and late October. The Meraviglia-class vessel, which first came to service in 2019, will offer three- and four-night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Egypt or Aqaba for Petra, Jordan before returning to her Saudi homeport.
Public Healthcruzely.com

Carnival’s First Cruise Live Blog: Day 7, Heading Home (and a COVID Test)

Note: We are live-blogging each day aboard Carnival Vista on the first Carnival cruise to return to sailing since March 2020. You can read previous days here:. Day 7 of our cruise is reaching its end, as is the trip itself. Today is another spectacular day of weather. Throughout this trip we’ve been blessed with day after day of blue skies.
TravelPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Disney Set to Sail

Mickey and his friends are ready to take to the water again. According to KATC TV3, Disney cruises are set to resume in August. The first cruise is set to sail to the Bahamas, with enhanced health and safety measures, according to a Disney spokesman. Yolanda Cade took to Disney's...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Brand by Brand Restart Update

All three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands are reentering service through September. Starting with Norwegian Cruise Line this month, NCLH plans to have most of its fleet active by the end of the year. Here are the latest plans:. Norwegian Cruise Line. First sailing: July 25, 2021. Ships: Norwegian Jade,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy