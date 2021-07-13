Glitchpunk is heading to Steam Early Access in August
Grand Theft Auto has long stood tall as one of the most popular open-world series in gaming history. However, it’s easy to forget that before Grand Theft Auto transitioned into a fully 3D open-world game, it displayed its action from a top-down perspective. Those who prefer the gameplay style of the earlier Grand Theft Auto games don’t have to wait long to scratch that itch. Glitchpunk, a top-down action game inspired by classic Grand Theft Auto, has an Early Access release date scheduled for August 15. A new trailer for the game came out alongside this news.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0