Glitchpunk is heading to Steam Early Access in August

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Theft Auto has long stood tall as one of the most popular open-world series in gaming history. However, it’s easy to forget that before Grand Theft Auto transitioned into a fully 3D open-world game, it displayed its action from a top-down perspective. Those who prefer the gameplay style of the earlier Grand Theft Auto games don’t have to wait long to scratch that itch. Glitchpunk, a top-down action game inspired by classic Grand Theft Auto, has an Early Access release date scheduled for August 15. A new trailer for the game came out alongside this news.

