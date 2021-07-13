Cancel
Maple Grove, MN

Endeavor Development inks joint venture deal for Arbor Lakes Business Park's second phase

By Dylan Thomas
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 11 days ago
The Edina-based developer will partner with PCCP of Los Angeles to construct two new buildings for the Maple Grove business park.





Minneapolis, MN
