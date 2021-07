Fans of DMX will now have a place to go to remember the rapper's legacy as one of hip-hop's greatest icons as a new mural and memorial is unveiled Tuesday in Yonkers. The City of Yonkers said it paid to restore a mural at the Calcagno Homes, a public housing development where DMX once lived, following his death in April and following the requests of residents. New York City artist Floyd Simmons created the artwork that will sit in the parking lot at the housing development on School Street.