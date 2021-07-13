Temple PD warns armed man barricaded in hotel, residents asked to steer clear
The Temple Police Department warned residents to avoid the area around America’s Best Value Inn located on 915 N General Bruce Dr. after an armed man had barricaded himself inside one of the hotel's rooms.
The man has been identified as 43-year old Benjamin Troche.
The section of I35 that was closed off due to the standoff is now open and police now have the suspect in custody.
There is no further information available at this time.
Comments / 0