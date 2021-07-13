Utah is dropping thousands of fish from planes -- again
A few times a year over Utah's mountainous lakes, it rains fish. Fish are not meant to fly, of course, but when the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources needs to restock the state's high-elevation lakes and streams with tiny trout, it will often dump them from a low-flying plane into the water over 100 feet below. The process, according to the wildlife agency, is surprisingly painless and generally survivable for the little fish.www.wrcbtv.com
