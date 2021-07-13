Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdLHT_0avlnR2h00

KELOWNA, British Columbia — (AP) — Five people died when a crane toppled off a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Four construction workers on the ground were killed in the accident Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver, police Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.

The crane operator hasn’t been found but police believe his body is buried in the rubble, MacIntosh said.

The upper portion of the crane smashed into a neighboring building.

Jonathan Friesen, head of the Mission Group, the development company building the structure, said he doesn’t know what caused the crane to fall.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Vancouver#Construction Workers#Police#Accident#Macintosh#The Mission Group#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
AccidentsPosted by
WOKV

Search ends in Chinese hotel collapse that killed 17 people

BEIJING — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled from from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment.
AccidentsFireEngineering.com

Five Dead Following Canadian Crane Collapse

Video via News Wire Live YouTube. Five people are dead after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna (B.C., Canada) on Monday morning, multiple outlets are reporting. The crane fell around 11 a.m. Monday, the reports say, as crews were working to dismantle it. The crash caused significant damage to surrounding buildings—including a seniors’ home—prompting evacuations of much of the area. The City of Kelowna then called a local state of emergency.
Charitiesthefreepress.ca

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm. According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer. “These men are husbands, fathers, sons,...
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Exhausted crews neared the end of their search for victims of a Miami-area condominium tower collapse Tuesday as the death toll reached 95 with just a handful of people still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference that the...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WOKV

Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — When the body of 4-year-old Emma Guara was pulled from the rubble of last month's Florida condominium collapse, she was wearing the silver necklace her mother recently gave her, the pendant shaped like half a heart and inscribed “Little Sis.”. When firefighters found her 11-year-old...
New York City, NYPosted by
WOKV

Woman at large after plowing car through hotel-turned-homeless shelter, 3 injured

(NEW YORK) — A woman is on the run from the police after driving a car through the lobby of a hotel-turned-homeless shelter in New York City. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx in New York City when police say a woman -- who may have been a resident of the homeless shelter -- drove a car straight through the front lobby of the Ramada by Wyndham on Gerard Avenue after an alleged ongoing dispute with the shelter, according to ABC News' New York City station WABC-TV.
AccidentsTimes Daily

Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 45 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 45 others — some of them seriously, authorities said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Proteststhefreepress.ca

PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

After the deaths of five people, four of them construction workers, in a crane collapse on Monday, July 12, Kelowna residents are taking to social media to show their support. Under the #hangahighvisoutside, people are posting pictures of high visibility vests hung out front of their homes to remember and honour the construction workers that died in the crash.
Boston, MAPosted by
Bisnow

KKR Buys Seaport Residential Tower For $332M

Private equity giant KKR is spending big to get a piece of Boston’s luxury apartment market, paying $332M for a Seaport tower. KKR closed on the purchase of NEMA Boston at 399 Congress St. last week from Crescent Heights, according to Suffolk County land records. The sale of the 21-story, 414-unit tower, which sold for $802K per unit, is the largest multifamily transaction of the year thus far in Boston.
Immigrationmadison

Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after stranded boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 36 migrants were rescued late Thursday after a sail boat was stranded in high winds and sank off the island of Crete, while a search continues for people feared missing. The coast guard said an air force helicopter picked up five of the...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A search and rescue operation continued Friday off the coast of the Greek island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard said 37 people had been pulled to safety...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Haiti seeks 5 fugitives as president killing probe deepens

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. The men are among five fugitives whom police say are armed and...
Miami, FLWPBF News 25

Who are the people still missing in the Miami condo collapse?

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after the June 24 collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said. Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 0

Community Policy