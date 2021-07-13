Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Buddy and Duff Return for Another Season of the Ultimate Cake Competition

Food Network
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy vs. Duff: The special two-hour premiere kicks off with Buddy sharing updates on his recovery following a gruesome hand injury, Duff talking about being a new dad to his baby girl, and discussing how their face-off competition came to be while revisiting some of their most-memorable challenges. Then with their teams of talented cake artists, they work in Jersey City and Los Angeles to build cakes inspired by an African safari. The teams have just two days to complete their cake creations before presenting them to their toughest judges yet — a panel of 50 talented cake artists from across America.

