Kofi Cockburn entered both the NBA Draft and transfer portal earlier this offseason, which, at the time, strongly suggested the 7-foot center would be playing basketball somewhere other than Illinois next season. But word started to circulate in recent days that Cockburn would actually head back to the Big Ten school he helped secure a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. And Cockburn made it official on Friday by announcing he will in fact play at least one more year for the Illini.