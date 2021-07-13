Predators goalie Pekka Rinne announces retirement
Following 15 seasons, Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne announced his retirement today. The 38-year-old Rinne was the 2018 winner of the Vezina Award, played his entire 683 game career in Nashville and is etched in Nashville’s record books as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category. Rinne appeared in 25 games for the Predators this past season, compiling a 10-12-1 record and had an all-time record of 369-213-75.whopam.com
