Olympics-Britain’s Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after COVID-19 positive
(Reuters) – Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for COVID-19 affected her preparations, the British number one said on Tuesday. Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. But the 30-year-old said she also developed symptoms while self-isolating before testing positive for the virus.wtaq.com
