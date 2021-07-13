Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-Britain’s Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after COVID-19 positive

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for COVID-19 affected her preparations, the British number one said on Tuesday. Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. But the 30-year-old said she also developed symptoms while self-isolating before testing positive for the virus.

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Reuters#British#Team Gb#Nottingham Grasscourt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Nasty Accident At The Olympics Is Going Viral

Video of an unfortunate accident during the skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan has gone viral on social media. Angelo Caro Narvaez, an Olympics skateboarder out of Peru, has gone viral on social media after suffering one of the most painful-looking injuries you’ll see. The 21-year-old Olympic...
Worldwtaq.com

Olympics-Athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo quarantine

TOKYO (Reuters) – An Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Tokyo, the organising committees’ website reported on Thursday. The public broadcaster NHK said the athlete had not yet relocated to the athletes’ village. The Tokyo 2020 committee did not disclose any...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
Sportswtaq.com

Olympics-Chad pins Olympic medal hope on judoka Memneloum

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Demos Memneloum’s dream was just to qualify for the Olympics in the sport she loves and she achieved that this year when the 26-year old became Chad’s first ever athlete to qualify for judo through points earned on the tatami instead of an invite. But as the...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Athletics bosses under pressure to ban super shoe after scientists claim that athletes benefit by almost 10 per cent by using hi-tech footwear... with Usain Bolt describing situation as 'laughable'

Athletics chiefs are under pressure to outlaw controversial 'super-shoes' after the sport's top scientist admitted the rules governing them need to be revamped. Olympic records are expected to tumble at Tokyo 2020, with competitors using hi-tech footwear that has led to record books being rewritten at an astonishing rate. Usain...
Tenniswtaq.com

Tennis-Two Wimbledon matches probed for ‘possible irregular betting patterns’

(Reuters) – The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month’s Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged “possible irregular betting patterns”. “Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,” an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.
Sportswtaq.com

Olympics-Swimming-FINA provisionally suspends two Russians set for Tokyo

(Reuters) – Two Russian swimmers who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were provisionally suspended by the sport’s world body FINA on Wednesday for suspected anti-doping rule violations. FINA said in a statement that a procedure was ongoing after the ADRVs were asserted against Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Andrusenko...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Uses 1 Word To Describe Olympics Loss

It’s been a pretty rough go so far for Gregg Popovich as the United States men’s basketball head coach for the Summer Olympics. Team USA suffered multiple losses in the exhibition schedule and followed that up with an opening game loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy