Baseball

Rangers History Today: A Highlight of Roger Pavlik's 1996 Season

By Matthew Postins
 12 days ago

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Roger Pavlik did something no Rangers pitcher had ever done before.

On July 13, 1996, Pavlik and the Rangers were at Oakland and had just wrapped up the All-Star Break. Pavlik was on the hill and the Rangers cruised to an 8-1 win, Pavlik’s second straight 8-1 win in as many tries. But that wasn’t the record.

Pavlik won his 12th game of the season, against two losses, making him 12-2 at that point. Pavlik had 14 decisions to that point, so the win gave him the best record of any Rangers pitcher at 14 decisions (he had made 20 starts to that point).

Pavlik had just made the All-Star Team and that win represented the highest point of his best season in the league. He won just three more games after that and finished 15-8 for the season. Despite that swoon, the Rangers went on to win the American League West for the first time.

Pavlik pitched his entire seven-year Major League career with Texas, and 1996 was his best season by far. From there, in 1997 and 1998 he won just four games and made 16 starts as he fought injuries and ultimately retired. He ended his career with a 47-39 record.

Also on this date …

July 13, 1976: Rangers infielder Toby Harrah was elected a starter and hit in the sixth position for the American League during the All-Star Game in Philadelphia. He was the only Rangers player that made the team. Also in the starting lineup for the AL that night was future Rangers player Rusty Staub.

July 13, 1982: Buddy Bell was the lone representative of the Rangers for the All-Star Game, held that season in Montreal.

July 13, 1993: Catcher Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez started and hit in the No. 9 position for the American League during the All-Star Game in Baltimore. Outfielder Juan González made his first All-Star Game appearance representing the Rangers.

July 13, 1999: Catcher Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez and designated hitter Rafael Palmeiro started for the American League in the All-Star Game when it was held at Fenway Park in Boston. Pitchers John Wetteland and Jeff Zimmerman also made team, meaning the Rangers had four All-Star Game representatives for the second straight season.

July 13, 2004: The Rangers sent a then-team record five players to the Major League Baseball All-Star game — Alfonso Soriano (starter), Michael Young, Hank Blalock, Kenny Rogers and Francisco Cordero. Soriano was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

July 13, 2010: At Anaheim, California, the Rangers had six All-Stars at the All-Star Game for the first time. Outfielder Josh Hamilton and Vladimir Guerrero both started for the American League. Neftalí Felíz and Cliff Lee made the pitching staff. Ian Kinsler and Elvis Andrus were selected as reserves.

Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

