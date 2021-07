Movies are back this fall on the University of Arkansas - Hope campus at Hempstead Hall. This is an affordable night of entertainment for the entire family. Admission to these movies is just $4 a person for all ages and there's a concession stand too. There are eight movies scheduled on Friday or Saturday nights through December. The first movie takes place Saturday, August 14 at the Hempstead Hall outdoor amphitheater. Buy your tickets online. Hempstead Hall is located at 2500 S. Main Street in Hope, Arkansas.