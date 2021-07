Indonesians prayed outside mosques and slaughtered goats to commemorate a sombre Eid al-Adha festival on Tuesday despite efforts to stop mass gatherings as coronavirus deaths skyrocket in one of the world's worst-hit countries. This is the second year that the biggest Muslim-majority nation has celebrated the Feast of Sacrifice, which signals the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, during the pandemic. Much of Southeast Asia is currently reeling under a coronavirus surge, as the highly contagious Delta variant wreaks havoc on nations struggling with vaccine rollout capabilities. Indonesia has recently been overtaking India and Brazil as a global Covid-19 hotspot and its daily death toll hit a record of 1,338 on Monday.