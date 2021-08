Governor Ron DeSantis vows to sign an executive order preventing school districts from making masks mandatory for students. The Governor says he will protect the rights of parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in school. He says a new law he signed gives him the authority to block school mask mandates. Once signed, the Governor's executive order means Broward's mandatory school mask mandate is no longer viable. School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood says they are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask at school, but especially those who are not vaccinated. Broward just passed its mask mandate Wednesday amid a spike in COVID cases brought on by the Delta variant.