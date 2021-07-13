Russell Street Report Lombardi's Way The Midsummer Classic. I know many of you, particularly the millennials, get tired of hearing about “the good old days”. I suppose each generation, as it ages and compares current times to the past, longs for days gone by. I guess that’s only natural. I remember my Dad telling me often that he wished that I grew up in a neighborhood like his – Little Italy, where no one locked their doors, neighbors would just walk in unannounced, help themselves to a cold beverage in your fridge and sit down to talk.