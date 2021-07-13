Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf-Open failure in 2019 was a catalyst to return to number one, says McIlroy

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH, UNITED KINGDOM (Reuters) – Former champion Rory McIlroy does not have fond memories of the last British Open in 2019 after missing the cut but the Northern Irish golfer said on Tuesday his failure proved to be a catalyst in bouncing back and climbing to the top of the rankings.

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Open Championship#Sandwich#Reuters#Northern Irish#Royal Portrush#Royal Liverpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Golf Fan Ejected After Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club in Strange Scene at Scottish Open

A golf fan is in hot water after a bizarre incident that saw him take a club out of Rory McIlroy’s bag at the Scottish Open on Friday morning. Rory McIlroy was standing by his caddy, recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas. They were on the 10th tee at the European Tour event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. That was the exact moment when a random fan walked right up to McIlroy’s golf bag and took a club out. He appeared like he was going to take a few practice swings before security began questioning him.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
Golfsemoball.com

The Latest: Contrasting fortunes for Thomas, McIlroy at Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) -- The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are going in opposite directions at the British Open. Thomas three-putted from about 8 feet for a double bogey at the par-3 third hole and has dropped to 1 over. McIlroy made...
GolfTroy Record

The Latest: McIlroy birdies last, set for weekend at Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Rory McIlroy has birdied No. 18 for the second time and looks likely to be playing on the weekend at the British Open. He might be too far back to contend for the claret jug, though. McIlroy...
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Darren Clarke says Rory McIlroy WILL win many more majors as Northern Irishman backs his Ulster pal on eve of The Open... with former world No 1 heading into this week having not won a major since 2014

Two Northern Irishmen were out together at 7am on Wednesday, re-enacting a practice round that 10 years ago proved to be a launch pad for one of them. The conversation flowed and so did the wisecracks as Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy followed the same routine which, a decade earlier, preceded the former winning The Open at Sandwich.
GolfPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: McIlroy finally gets a round in the 60s at Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. 3:15 p.m. Rory McIlroy finally has a round in the 60s at Royal St. George’s, but just barely. And it wasn’t nearly enough for him to have a final round with any consequences. McIlroy made five birdies...
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Rory McIlroy birdies 14 and 18 to scramble a level-par 70 on day one in Sandwich

Rory McIlroy insisted he would sleep a lot better after a birdie at the last salvaged a level-par 70 on a frustrating first day of The 149th Open. After opening with a birdie at Royal St George's, McIlroy looked in the mood to banish the memories of his horrific start in front of his home fans at Royal Portrush two years ago, when he pulled his first tee shot out of bounds and ran up a quadruple-bogey eight.
Golfchatsports.com

Watch: Rory McIlroy takes Open stall out on golf club

SANDWICH, England – Following an almost perfect opening nine Saturday at The Open, Rory McIlroy stalled his Moving Day move with bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13. On the 14th hole, after missing the fairway with his tee shot, he’d had enough. As McIlroy’s tee shot sailed toward the rough,...
GolfUSA Today

British Open: Rory McIlroy lacks sharpness in shooting pair of 70s, saying it's close but not close enough

Rory McIlroy’s game remains a work in progress. The Northern Irishman finished with a birdie at 18 on Thursday to shoot even-par 70 in more difficult afternoon conditions and hoped to build on that momentum. But he opened his second round at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, with two bogeys en route to shooting 70 again and enters the weekend at least nine strokes behind the leader at the midway point of the 149th British Open.
GolfBBC

The Open 2021: McIlroy feeling 'pretty good' before Open challenge

The Open 2021: McIlroy feeling 'pretty good' before Open challenge. Rory McIlroy is upbeat as he targets a second Open title when he tees off at Royal St George's on Thursday. The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland comes into the tournament after "technical work" on his game. The 2014...
GolfBirmingham Star

Missed cut key to Rory McIlroy contending at The Open?

A quirky statistic indicates Rory McIlroy might be a serious threat at The Open Championship despite coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open. Of the past nine times McIlroy has failed to reach the weekend of a tournament, the Northern Irishman has rebounded to win the following event three teams.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy on Olympics Golf event: "'I'm NOT a very patriotic guy"

Rory McIlroy might not be that enthused about travelling to Tokyo to tee up in the Men's Olympic Golf Tournament next week, but he believes it is "the right thing to do" for the sport. McIlroy was speaking to the media after finishing a disappointing tie for 46th on level-par...
GolfGolf.com

These are the 6 keys to Rory McIlroy’s effortless swing

I first met Rory McIlroy at the Titleist Performance Institute when he was just 18 years old. My friend Padraig Harrington warned me: “This kid’s going to change the world.” He was right. My first impression watching Rory’s swing was his effortless power. After testing him using 3D, we found that he had the fastest hips we’d ever seen. But it was the source of his hip speed that fascinated me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy