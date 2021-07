ESSEX — From the front yard of the Essex Museum on Sunday, two gleeful Christmas elves and Yukon Cornelius, the prospector from the television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” rang their bells greeting passersby and asking them to come inside to visit Santa. It was the inaugural Christmas in July event organized by the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River, and, sure enough, on the other side of the museum door sat St. Nick in a Hawaiian shirt waiting to hear wishlists and take photos.