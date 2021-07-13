Stadia will give developers and publishers a bigger cut of sales

I’ve been playing games streamed from the cloud through Google Stadia recently, and I’ve really enjoyed being able to play a wide variety of games whenever and wherever I want. While the service has gained a lot of quality-of-life improvements in the last few months, it isn’t perfect. There are no debugging options, and a lot of the key streaming parameters are hidden from the user. Thankfully, third-party software brings these features and tools to the forefront. Stadia+ is one such tool; it’s a Chrome extension that enhances your Google Stadia experience by adding debug tools, overlays, and feature toggles not found in the web app.