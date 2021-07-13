Cancel
Video Games

Stadia will give developers and publishers a bigger cut of sales

By K. Holt
Engadget
 12 days ago

Google is looking to make more attractive to developers and publishers, and it's bringing in a more generous revenue sharing split. Those behind games released on Stadia after October 1st will receive 85 percent of sales revenue, with Google taking a 15 percent cut. The split applies to the first $3 million of sales and will only be in place until the end of 2023. Stadia will return to the current revenue split after that point.

www.engadget.com

