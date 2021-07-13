Two Walk Away From Hernando County Plane Crash

(Amana, IA) — The Monday crash of a crop-dusting plane is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are said to be coming to Amana. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash Monday at about 2:10 p-m. The 1976 Grumman bi-plane was taking off from Amana airport when it lost power and landed upside down in a cornfield. The pilot was about to walk away without any reported injuries.