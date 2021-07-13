Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

Two Walk Away From Hernando County Plane Crash

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROOKSVILLE -- Two people are mostly unharmed after their small plane crashed on a flight to the Panhandle Tuesday. The Hernando County Sheriff, quoting the pilot, says the 1969 Cessna A150K left Hidden Lake Airport in Pasco on a flight to Marianna, Florida, west of Tallahassee. It began to have power problems and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing in the clearing. Both adults on board walked out with minor cuts and bruises, and refused treatment.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marianna, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Accidents
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Cessna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Cass County, MIwkzo.com

Two injured in Cass County crash

MILTON TWP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County police are investigating a personal injury crash that sent two to the hospital on Friday, July 23. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Redfield Street and Gumwood Road in Milton Township. Investigators say a Northbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old...
Lake County, FLclick orlando

Man killed, woman injured in two-vehicle Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-vehicle wreck in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on South Street near Caballo Road. [TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail...
Muscatine County, IAweareiowa.com

Officials identify 2 killed in plane crash in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Update 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15. The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two people who died in the crash. According the the Sheriff, 68-year old Daniel Slack and 69-year-old Sharon Slack of El Dorado Springs, Missouri were found among the wreckage. They were the only people on the plane.
Auglaize County, OHhometownstations.com

Two vehicle crash in Auglaize County

Monday afternoon, first responders were called out to a rollover. At around 5 p.m. first responders were called out to a crash at the intersection of Town Line Lima Road and Buckland Holden Road between a truck and a car. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the white truck...
Carroll, IAKCCI.com

Report: Engine failure led to Carroll County plane crash

CARROLL, Iowa — Carroll County emergency crews responded to a small plane crash Tuesday south of Carroll city limits. According to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed due to the loss of the engine in a field near 22224 220th St. Investigators told Carroll Broadcasting that...
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Woman walks away from rollover crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was OK and able to walk away from a rollover crash overnight in Youngstown. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on 680 South near the exit for Youngstown State University. Police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Her car rolled over...
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

4 confirmed dead in Humboldt County plane crash

DINSMORE, Calif. — Four people are confirmed dead following a plane crash Thursday in Humboldt County. The remains of the four victims have been recovered from the site where the single-engine plane crashed and caught fire near the Dinsmore Airport, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. The people who...
Fairfield County, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

No injuries reported in plane crash near Fairfield County Airport

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A pilot escaped a plane crash near the Fairfield County Airport uninjured on Tuesday. The pilot was preparing to land the Piper PA-24-250 plane at the airport when it began experiencing engine problems shortly after 11:40 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The pilot attempted an...
Missouri Statekq2.com

Two hospitalized in Buchanan County crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Interstate-29 Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 83-year-old Paul Jackson, of St. Joseph, was driving northbound on I-29 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, and struck a ditch.
Napa County, CAfox29.com

3 killed when small plane crashes into Napa County vineyard

ANGWIN, Calif. - A single engine plane crashed Friday morning in a Napa County vineyard, All three people on board were killed, officials said. A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza clipped trees while the pilot was trying to execute a missed approach at Angwin Airport-Parrett Field in Angwin, Calif., around 8:40 a.m. said Ian Gregor a spokesman for the FAA.
Illinois StateWIFR

Police respond to plane crash in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are safe after their plane goes down in Whiteside County. Illinois State Police say on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. troopers parked on I-88 at Milepost 42 observed a plane flying very low and saw it continue to descend eventually crashing into a field near East Thome and Calhoun Drive south of Rock Falls. The troopers found the Cessna 150 and say the 60-year-old pilot Daniel Gryder and 42-year-old passenger Matthew Mansell were not hurt.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Driver walks away from violent rollover crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Driver walks away from a violent rollover crash in north Tulsa early Thursday. Tulsa police say it happened on 56th Street North near Frankfort. A witness told police that a red car rolled over into an embankment and was heavily damaged, but the driver managed to crawl out of the back window and ran off.
AccidentsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Crop Duster Pilot Walks Away From Downed Plane With No Injuries

(Amana, IA) — The Monday crash of a crop-dusting plane is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are said to be coming to Amana. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash Monday at about 2:10 p-m. The 1976 Grumman bi-plane was taking off from Amana airport when it lost power and landed upside down in a cornfield. The pilot was about to walk away without any reported injuries.
Napa County, CAksro.com

Victims of Deadly Plane Crash in Napa County Identified

Officials have identified three people killed in last week’s plane crash in Napa County. Yesterday the Napa County Sheriff’s Office identified Robert Nicholas, and James and Shauna White as the victims in last Friday’s crash near Angwin Airport-Parrett Field. According to officials the 73-year-old Nicholas piloted the aircraft. Flight records show that the plane departed French Valley Airport near Murrieta before crashing in Napa County.
Monterey County, CAPress Democrat

Small plane crashes into Monterey County home

SAN FRANCISCO — A small plane crashed into a home in a gated community in the hills of Monterey County on Tuesday, starting a fire in the house that spread to nearby bushes. It is not yet known if people were inside the residence or how many people were on the plane, officials said.
Larimer County, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Climber Rescued From Poudre Canyon — In the Middle of the Night

Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Search and Rescue were on the scene of a rescue from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to Poudre Fire Authority's Twitter, the rescue took place off of Highway 14 in the Poudre Canyon, where an injured climber was stranded in the dark, 200 feet up. Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff did not disclose any information about how the climber got stranded or their condition, but the rescue lasted seven hours.
Iowa StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Plane crashes in Iowa and kills two people during flight to Missouri

The FAA has released an initial report on the plane crash Wednesday that killed two people in northern Muscatine County. Air traffic controllers had lost both radio and radar contact with the aircraft in that area. Law enforcement from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Muscatine Police Department responded to the area. At or about 1443hrs, the aircraft was located in a grass/hay field approximately a quarter mile north of 170th Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy