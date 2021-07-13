Two Walk Away From Hernando County Plane Crash
BROOKSVILLE -- Two people are mostly unharmed after their small plane crashed on a flight to the Panhandle Tuesday. The Hernando County Sheriff, quoting the pilot, says the 1969 Cessna A150K left Hidden Lake Airport in Pasco on a flight to Marianna, Florida, west of Tallahassee. It began to have power problems and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing in the clearing. Both adults on board walked out with minor cuts and bruises, and refused treatment.wflanews.iheart.com
