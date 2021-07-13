Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are an excellent alternative to meat. They're full of nutrients like magnesium and potassium and are a good source of both protein and fiber. These filling chickpea tacos swap out typical taco meat for a wonderful plant-based taco even a meat lover would enjoy. The sauce gives them a unique smoky heat that pairs well with fresh ingredients. After enjoying these delicious chickpea tacos, if you're looking for even more ways to cook this legume, check out our list of 25 Healthy Chickpea Recipes.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0