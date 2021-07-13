Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos

By Eat This, Not That! Editors
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are an excellent alternative to meat. They're full of nutrients like magnesium and potassium and are a good source of both protein and fiber. These filling chickpea tacos swap out typical taco meat for a wonderful plant-based taco even a meat lover would enjoy. The sauce gives them a unique smoky heat that pairs well with fresh ingredients. After enjoying these delicious chickpea tacos, if you're looking for even more ways to cook this legume, check out our list of 25 Healthy Chickpea Recipes.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
8K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickpeas#Chipotle#Cooking#Food Drink#Simon Schuster Inc#Adams Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
AgriculturePosted by
103GBF

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Best Snacks Coming To Aldi In July 2021

Aldi's got everything you need while on a grocery run, and there are some snack foods that you should always be buying at this grocery chain. While you might be thinking about filling up your pantry with snacks, don't forget to stock up your freezer with frozen snacks, whether it's fruit or Aldi's store-brand tater tots.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?

Comments / 0

Community Policy