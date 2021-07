The filmmakers behind "Framing Britney Spears" are speaking out about the documentary’s impact on the pop star’s ongoing conservatorship court battle. The documentary from the New York Times debuted on FX on Hulu in February and shined a light on the situation that the "Toxic" singer has been putting up with for the past 13 years under her father’s legal conservatorship. Since then, filmmakers Samantha Stark, Liz Day and Mary Robertson have been following the ongoing court case as well as the public’s reckoning with how Spears was treated.