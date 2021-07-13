Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Colombian VP: Moïse assassination 'unacceptable'

Daily Gate City
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombia's vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez says the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse last week is "unacceptable," and her country is coordinating with law enforcement on the investigation. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Colombian#Haitian#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Youtube
Related
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Public Safety101 WIXX

Colombian police say no ‘hypothesis’ in Haiti assassination probe

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombian police said on Monday they could not share any hypothesis about the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and that they respect the Haitian state’s autonomy, after 18 Colombians tied to the case were arrested and three others killed. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

A mission of Colombian diplomats will travel to Haiti to assist the mercenaries arrested for the assassination of Jovenel Moïse

A Colombian consular mission will travel to Haiti next Sunday to assist fellow citizens detained in the Caribbean country for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The chancellery reported that during the trip, which will take place between July 25 and 27, the conditions of detention...
PoliticsPosted by
BET

Assassinated Haitian President’s Funeral Interrupted By Gun Violence

A memorial service for Haitian president Jovenel Moïse on Thursday (July 22) was overshadowed by gunshots heard soon after the funeral began, giving credence to the concerns over the violence that has wracked the island country since Moïse was assassinated earlier this month. The Mass, which took place at a...
PoliticsWashington Post

Visual timeline: The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Several weeks before they were arrested in the July 7 assassination of the Haitian president, 13 Colombian nationals — some of them former military — traveled to the Dominican Republic, the country that shares an island with Haiti, according to Colombian police. The men arrived in two groups. A group...
SocietyArkansas Online

Grief, rage at funeral of assassinated Haitian

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti -- Heckled by protesters and surrounded by phalanxes of heavily armed guards, foreign diplomats and Haitian politicians attended the funeral of Haiti's assassinated president Friday, a tense event that laid bare a fractured nation's problems instead of providing an opportunity for healing. Less than a half-hour into the...
Americasjack1065.com

Colombian ex-solders went to Haiti for security not assassination: colleague

BOGOTA (Reuters) – An ex-soldier recruited to join a group of Colombians accused of involvement in last week’s assassination of Haiti’s president added his voice to a chorus of family and colleagues who say the men were contracted to provide security, not to kill. Haitian authorities said President Jovenel Moise...
ProtestsIdaho State Journal

Violence, protests overshadow Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien turned violent on Thursday as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral. A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy