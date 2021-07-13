No Sour Faces Here! This Creamy Lemonade Is Summertime in a Glass

It's hard to think of a beverage that's more "ahhhh"-inducing on a hot summer day than a cool glass of lemonade. The drink practically screams summer, and it's super easy to make with only lemons, sugar, and water. But just because lemonade stands the test of time as the ultimate summer drink doesn't mean it can't be improved upon. It's time to try something new and mix up your next summer barbecue with this creamy lemonade recipe that recently went viral on TikTok. With over five million views and counting, this refreshingly tart twist on the traditional summertime drink from Hayzee Girl Designs is a welcome change that comes together in minutes. What makes this lemonade different from the rest? It uses condensed milk to add a creamy touch that rounds out the sourness of the lemons. I found that the addition of condensed milk did a great job at mellowing the often overly saccharine punch of more traditional lemonades, which resulted in a delicious drink that I'd make again and again!