Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

No Sour Faces Here! This Creamy Lemonade Is Summertime in a Glass

By Rachel Alger
PopSugar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to think of a beverage that's more "ahhhh"-inducing on a hot summer day than a cool glass of lemonade. The drink practically screams summer, and it's super easy to make with only lemons, sugar, and water. But just because lemonade stands the test of time as the ultimate summer drink doesn't mean it can't be improved upon. It's time to try something new and mix up your next summer barbecue with this creamy lemonade recipe that recently went viral on TikTok. With over five million views and counting, this refreshingly tart twist on the traditional summertime drink from Hayzee Girl Designs is a welcome change that comes together in minutes. What makes this lemonade different from the rest? It uses condensed milk to add a creamy touch that rounds out the sourness of the lemons. I found that the addition of condensed milk did a great job at mellowing the often overly saccharine punch of more traditional lemonades, which resulted in a delicious drink that I'd make again and again!

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonades#Summertime#Sugar#Food Drink#Tiktok#Hayzee Girl Designs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Keep A Quarter In Your Freezer

There are several items you might find in a well-stocked freezer, from frozen fruits and vegetables to some carefully packed-away leftovers. However, there's one thing you likely never considered keeping in the freezer that just might come in handy — a quarter. No, you can't use the quarter to whip up any impromptu snacks or quick weeknight dinners, but it serves an equally important function. A simple quarter can give you a good indication of whether the power has cut out in your freezer at any point, giving you a bit of a warning in terms of the safety of your frozen foods.
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Peach Cobbler

This Peach Cobbler recipe comes to you from a Southern lady I know who is everything you imagine a Southern lass to be: a big personality, big laugh, big heart, and a very (very!) big appetite for life and food. You’ll love how the syrup is made using peach juices,...
Recipestastywoo.com

Mad Chocolate Fudge Cake

This wicked chocolate fudge cake is so rich, chocolatey and packed delicious flavor, ideal for chocoholics everywhere! Plus, it is very simple and easy to make! You will need around half an hour to prepare it and you are getting a beautiful and moist chocolate fudge cake that you will love it! Here is the recipe:
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

MAYONNAISE BANANA BREAD

Mayonnaise banana bread is easy and delicious. My family loves this bread! It is wonderful with your morning coffee or as a snack anytime. Mayonnaise banana bread is very moist and stays that way for days. This bread keeps well. It would be great to take to any gathering or give as a gift to a neighbor or friend. It can easily be made several days before serving. The recipe could be doubled and you could freeze this bread. You might also like to try our recipe for strawberry bread.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Grab a jar of Nutella and store-bought puff pastry and you're 15 minutes from dessert decadence

The first time I had Nutella was at one of those off-brand combo pizzeria-arcades that exist in the shadow of Chuck E. Cheese. Despite the questionable surroundings — animatronic animals that occasionally blipped to life, flickering lights, everything smelling vaguely of singed plastic — the chocolate hazelnut spread, which was used to coat a sweetened pizza crust and then covered with fresh-ish fruit, was a revelation.
RecipesSheridan Press

Fried zucchini

The first vegetable to pop up in our little raised garden was a zucchini the other day. It was amazing how fast it grew and how big it got, considering not a single other zucchini was even close to ready, and none of the other vegetables were ready to go yet.
Recipescountryliving.com

The Best Creamy Potato Salad

Some say the first day of summer is in June. Others mark it as the end of school, or perhaps the first day the temperature reaches above a certain level. We say summer begins the day we get to gather with friends at a barbecue and dollop a big old heap of creamy potato salad onto a paper plate.
Recipeschatelaine.com

32 Juicy Peach Recipes For The Summer

Peach season is bittersweet because it marks the beginning of the end of summer. But cheer up! There’s still plenty of summer left, are so many delicious peach recipes to devour, from pies and cakes to savoury salads and sides. Hot tip: This is the best way to peel a...
Recipescookitonce.com

Cajun Lasagna

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 2 hrs | Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins | Serving: 6-8 This Scrumptious Cajun Lasagna has been my long-time favourite Sunday dinner! Super delicious loaded with five kinds of cheese that easily gives this lasagna depth of flavour. A fancy meal is even perfect for entertaining!
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Peanut Butter Banana Cookies

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These peanut butter banana cookies are the perfect sweet and salty treat. In this recipe there's no need for butter, they have richness, moisture, and flavor from the perfect combination of peanut butter and mashed ripe bananas.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Flourless Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

These flourless chocolate zucchini brownies are so mouth-watering, creamy, and really delicious! If you like the combination of chocolate and zucchini then this easy recipe is perfect for you! Quick and simple, these yummy brownies are absolutely one of the best treats for this season! Try them:. Ingredients:. 1 cup...

Comments / 0

Community Policy