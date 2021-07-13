Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks Pick Up Combined 5 Emmy Nominations

It sounds as though Star Trek is back on course in a bid to return to the big screen with Chris Pine and everyone else for another movie, only this time the person at the helm will be none other than Matt Shakman, who’s coming off a hot streak with his Emmy-nominated WandaVision credentials to breathe new life into the franchise. It’s hard to deny the belief that someone who could deliver on a popular MCU limited series could do any wrong at this moment, but it’s a hope that there’s going to be some caution heading into this project, if only because WandaVision and Star Trek are two very different stories. Granted, both are fictional tales and offer a lot of leeway with what can be done, within their respective boundaries of course, but there’s one thing that WandaVision was lacking that Star Trek has had for years, a solid and very opinionated fanbase. To better explain this, WandaVision’s fanbase came via the MCU, meaning there were likely plenty of fans that enjoyed other areas of the franchise and were curious to see what the two Avengers could do in their own series. But Star Trek has been around for much, much longer and the fans of this franchise have been focused on the movies for quite a while.