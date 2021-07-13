Cancel
Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks Pick Up Combined 5 Emmy Nominations

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+'s Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks both earned nominations from this year's Emmy Awards. Star Trek: Discovery Season Three, which will soon release on Blu-ray and DVD, earned four nominations in total: Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode. That's the same number of nominations Discovery earned for its second season, up from two nominations for its first season. Star Trek: Lower Decks' first season earned one nomination in the Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) category.

comicbook.com

