‘Southern Charm’ Scandals: 5 Times the Cast Stirred Up Drama Offscreen

By Samantha Benitz
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 11 days ago
When it comes to the cast of Bravo’s Southern Charm, there is no shortage of drama offscreen. In fact, the onscreen disputes, feuds and moments may seem tame in comparison.

Naomie Olindo and her now-ex, Metul Shah, are the latest names from the franchise to make headlines for turmoil going on between them outside of the show. Hours after the couple suddenly split on Monday, July 12, she took to Instagram Stories with a cryptic message that seemingly confirmed rumors he had cheated. “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second,” the L’ABEYE clothing brand owner shared about their breakup following three years together. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.”

“I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain,” the reality star wrote about the heartfelt messages she received online, adding, “I’m so, so sorry.”

Instagram account BestofBravo was the first to report the news that Olindo allegedly discovered Shah was unfaithful just weeks after they moved to New York City together. And sadly, they were not the only couple from the series that weathered a cheating scandal or at least rumors of one.

Madison LeCroy was met with a lot of criticism and curiosity when her costar Craig Conover alleged that she “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player” during the season 7 reunion in January. The claim led to theories it was none other than Jennifer Lopez’s then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. One month later, LeCroy confirmed the claims were about Rodriguez, but denied ever hooking up with him.

Season 1 stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were also going through a messy custody battle in the wake of their 2016 split. In March, it was confirmed that she temporarily lost custody of their two children following the reported filing of a temporary custody order in late February, but she will still have supervised visits.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the wildest Southern Charm scandals.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

