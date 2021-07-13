Port St. Lucie council members discuss solid waste concerns, mull ordinance changes

Port St. Lucie may modify its solid waste ordinance to alleviate increased trash collection problems in the city. Photo supplied

After resident complaints skyrocketed this year, the Port St. Lucie City Council on Monday discussed making changes to its solid waste ordinance to alleviate growing issues with solid waste collection in the city.

The city has received more than 7,000 complaints about solid waste collection since January 1, city staff told council members. In that same time period, Waste Pro, the contracted solid waste services provider, missed or failed to complete 467 trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup routes.

As with many U.S. companies, Waste Pro has been struggling to find, and keep, employees after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city’s problems with the company began before the pandemic and go beyond a labor shortage. St. Lucie County has been struggling with Waste Pro’s service issues, as well.

City staff identified four areas they believe are affecting Waste Pro’s diminished level of service: the company’s inability to keep up with growth – 1,633 new homes have been constructed since Jan. 1; the growth in the size of routes; concerns about the age and maintenance of Waste Pro’s fleet of trucks; and the dearth of laborers.

A Waste Pro truck was destroyed by fire in March at a Port St. Lucie Walmart stores. And three more trucks burned on July 4 at a solid waste transfer station in Fort Pierce.

However, Waste Pro was able to relocate trucks from elsewhere in Florida, said the company’s regional vice president, Russell Mackie, in an email to the Treasure Coast Brief. “While Waste Pro’s trucks are vital components of service, the overriding issue is the national driver/labor shortage,” Mackie wrote. The company is “doing everything possible” to recruit drivers and laborers at job fairs and by other means, he said.

In the meantime, city staff have recommended changes to the solid waste ordinance to:

• Require residents who move out of their homes to acquire, and pay for, a mechanical container for waste piles that exceed six cubic yards in size.

• Limit yard waste piles placed out for collection to four cubic yards in size.

• Limit construction and demolition waste piles set out for collection to two cubic yards in size.

The pool of available licensed truck drivers has been shrinking for years, Waste Pro Senior Vice President Keith Banasiak told council members. Few drivers want to take positions with solid waste companies because it requires them to get out of the truck at times and help with the labor, he said.

The problems with waste collection in Port St. Lucie “are easily fixable,” Banasiak said. Waste Pro and the city have to do a better job of communicating with residents about why certain waste is left behind and then reporting that back to the city, he said.

Banasiak also repeated the claim that availability of trucks is not the problem, a lack of drivers is. “We have equipment sitting a manufacturer locations that we have the option to bring in,” he said. “That’s the easy part. The hard part is doing the recruiting that we need to do.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended the federal unemployment benefit extension on June 26 and since then new unemployment figures have declined. That should help Waste Pro’s labor shortage problem, said council member Stephanie Morgan.

Simply switching solid waste service providers “is not that simple,” said acting mayor Shannon Martin. “First of all, it would take over a year to do that. And the amount that our residents are currently paying would probably quadruple.”

Other proposed changes to the solid waste ordinance would include:

• Updating the language to mirror the language in the contract with Waste Pro.

• Specifying the types of waste that Waste Pro is required to collect.

• Specifying the types of waste that the company will not pick up.

• Specifying the requirements for collection containers.

• Updating the resolution process for service complaints.

• And setting violations and penalties for violations.

The council will revisit the proposed ordinance at its July 26 meeting, and again at a workshop meeting, with the hope of passing it in October.