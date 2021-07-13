Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie council members discuss solid waste concerns, mull ordinance changes

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcWWZ_0avllCyc00

Port St. Lucie may modify its solid waste ordinance to alleviate increased trash collection problems in the city. Photo supplied

After resident complaints skyrocketed this year, the Port St. Lucie City Council on Monday discussed making changes to its solid waste ordinance to alleviate growing issues with solid waste collection in the city.

The city has received more than 7,000 complaints about solid waste collection since January 1, city staff told council members. In that same time period, Waste Pro, the contracted solid waste services provider, missed or failed to complete 467 trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup routes.

As with many U.S. companies, Waste Pro has been struggling to find, and keep, employees after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city’s problems with the company began before the pandemic and go beyond a labor shortage. St. Lucie County has been struggling with Waste Pro’s service issues, as well.

City staff identified four areas they believe are affecting Waste Pro’s diminished level of service: the company’s inability to keep up with growth – 1,633 new homes have been constructed since Jan. 1; the growth in the size of routes; concerns about the age and maintenance of Waste Pro’s fleet of trucks; and the dearth of laborers.

A Waste Pro truck was destroyed by fire in March at a Port St. Lucie Walmart stores. And three more trucks burned on July 4 at a solid waste transfer station in Fort Pierce.

However, Waste Pro was able to relocate trucks from elsewhere in Florida, said the company’s regional vice president, Russell Mackie, in an email to the Treasure Coast Brief. “While Waste Pro’s trucks are vital components of service, the overriding issue is the national driver/labor shortage,” Mackie wrote. The company is “doing everything possible” to recruit drivers and laborers at job fairs and by other means, he said.

In the meantime, city staff have recommended changes to the solid waste ordinance to:

• Require residents who move out of their homes to acquire, and pay for, a mechanical container for waste piles that exceed six cubic yards in size.

• Limit yard waste piles placed out for collection to four cubic yards in size.

• Limit construction and demolition waste piles set out for collection to two cubic yards in size.

The pool of available licensed truck drivers has been shrinking for years, Waste Pro Senior Vice President Keith Banasiak told council members. Few drivers want to take positions with solid waste companies because it requires them to get out of the truck at times and help with the labor, he said.

The problems with waste collection in Port St. Lucie “are easily fixable,” Banasiak said. Waste Pro and the city have to do a better job of communicating with residents about why certain waste is left behind and then reporting that back to the city, he said.

Banasiak also repeated the claim that availability of trucks is not the problem, a lack of drivers is. “We have equipment sitting a manufacturer locations that we have the option to bring in,” he said. “That’s the easy part. The hard part is doing the recruiting that we need to do.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended the federal unemployment benefit extension on June 26 and since then new unemployment figures have declined. That should help Waste Pro’s labor shortage problem, said council member Stephanie Morgan.

Simply switching solid waste service providers “is not that simple,” said acting mayor Shannon Martin. “First of all, it would take over a year to do that. And the amount that our residents are currently paying would probably quadruple.”

Other proposed changes to the solid waste ordinance would include:

• Updating the language to mirror the language in the contract with Waste Pro.

• Specifying the types of waste that Waste Pro is required to collect.

• Specifying the types of waste that the company will not pick up.

• Specifying the requirements for collection containers.

• Updating the resolution process for service complaints.

• And setting violations and penalties for violations.

The council will revisit the proposed ordinance at its July 26 meeting, and again at a workshop meeting, with the hope of passing it in October.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 6

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Waste#Solid Waste#Yard Waste#Waste Collection#Port St Lucie Council#The Treasure Coast Brief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce Commissioner Rufus Alexander to step down

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Rufus Alexander. Photo provided. Fort Pierce City Commissioner Rufus Alexander informed his fellow commissioners in a letter on Monday, July 19, that he wishes to retire due to health conditions. A special election will have to be scheduled to elect someone to fill out his final term, which was set to expire in the fall of 2022.
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce rezones nine parcels to commercial park

Commissioners agreed to rezone 109 acres for the creation of a commercial park on Kings Highway. Image provided. Fort Pierce city commissioners on Monday agreed to rezone 109 acres of vacant land at 2496 S. Kings Highway near Interstate 95 for CP-1 Commercial Parkway use, paving the way for creation of a future warehouse and flexible space development, the Kings Highway Commercial Park.
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce commissioners remove FPUA board chair after DUI arrest

Charlie Matthews in a booking photo after his arrest on July 1 for violation of probation. Photo from IRC Jail. Fort Pierce city commissioners on July 19 voted to remove Charlie Matthews as chair of the board of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority after it came to light that Matthews was arrested in January for driving under the influence and subsequently violated the terms of his probation in that case.
Martin County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Martin County Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 150th home

Sofia Francisco-Torres, Margot Graff, Domingo Andres, and Juana Francisco cut the ribbon on their new Habitat for Humanity home. Photo provided. Habitat for Humanity of Martin County reached an important milestone when it dedicated its 149th and 150th homes on Saturday, July 17 in Carter Park in Indiantown, the organization’s first affordable housing neighborhood. They are the 37th and 38th homes in what will be a 40-home neighborhood when construction is complete later this year.
Florida StatePosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches One Water Florida campaign

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection has launched a campaign to promote the importance of recycling the state’s precious water supply. Photo provided by FDEP. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the launch of the One Water Florida Campaign to inform Floridians on the use of recycled water in the state to meet the growing demand for water.
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

St. Lucie County commissioners Bartz, Hutchinson and Townsend recognized as a FAC Presidential Advocates

St. Lucie County commissioners Linda Bartz, Frannie Hutchinson and Cathy Townsend. Photos provided. The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) presented St. Lucie County commissioners Linda Bartz, Frannie Hutchinson and Cathy Townsend with the Presidential Advocacy Award for their work during the 2021 Legislative Session at its recent Annual Conference in Orange County, Florida.

Comments / 6

Community Policy