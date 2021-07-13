Cancel
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach Humane Society adoption fees half-price through July 18

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEPfQ_0avll0T900

Pet adoption fees are half-price through July 18 at the Vero Beach Humane Society. Image provided.

It's called the Summer of Love at the Humane Society of Vero Beach. Now through July 18, all adoption fees are 50% off for pets older than 7 months.

The Summer of Love fee to adopt adult dogs ages 7 months to 5 years – $40 (regular fee is $80); dogs ages 5-10 – $25 (regular fee is $50; and senior dogs ages 10 and older – no fee.

The Summer of Love fee to adopt cats ages 7 months to 10 years – $20 (regular fee is $40); senior cats ages 10 and older – no fee.

All adopted animas are spayed or neutered, micr0-chipped, and up to date on all vaccinations and medical care. For details about what is done, click here for dogs and click here for cats.

To book an appointment online to see the available pets, click here or call  772-388-3331.


