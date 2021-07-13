Cancel
Detroit, MI

Suspect arrested in shooting of 6 people outside Detroit banquet hall

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 12 days ago

Detroit Police investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting of half-a-dozen people outside a banquet hall on the city’s east side.

