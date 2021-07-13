Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin judge suspended for crude remarks, brandishing gun

By Associated Press
 11 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a Winnebago County judge for making crude remarks to defendants and attorneys, and for menacing a defendant with a gun during a hearing.

The court said Tuesday that it has suspended Scott Woldt for seven days in August. The Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed a complaint alleging that Woldt committed multiple instances of misconduct dating back to 2009.

It says he berated a domestic abuse victim for calling the police on her boyfriend and then trying to reconcile with him, mocked a sexual assault defendant's attorney's arguments and pulled a gun on a burglary defendant, and told him he would have killed him if he had broken into his own house.

To read the full details of Woldt's remarks and actions, click here to read the document .

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

