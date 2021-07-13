Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida pays lawyers $675/hour to defend unconstitutional legislation. They keep losing | Commentary

By Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 11 days ago

A federal judge has blocked yet another Florida law from taking effect — one that attempted to imprison anyone who donated more than $3,000 toward getting a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Florida legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis want to continue collecting contributions of $50,000 and even $5 million a pop to finance their own political ambitions.

But under their law , if you donated $3,001 to a group that was trying to legalize medical marijuana or push for smaller class sizes, you could be sentenced to a year in prison.

The law was blatantly hypocritical — passed by money-grubbing politicians who gorge on special interest cash and yet claim to be offended when citizens groups seek similar donations.

But their law was more than just hypocritical. It was also unconstitutional — as declared by a conservative federal judge appointed to his post by Donald Trump and who used to work for Pam Bondi.

The ruling wasn’t a surprise. The Legislature’s own staffers warned lawmakers of its constitutional problems.

The ruling was “not even a remotely close call,” said Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, one of the groups that challenged the law. “It was brazenly, wantonly unconstitutional. The Legislature passed this knowing full well what the law and the First Amendment demand.”

If this all sounds familiar, it is. Less than two weeks ago, I wrote about another judge blocking another clearly unconstitutional law approved by Florida Republicans that attempted to tell social media companies they couldn’t control posts on their own privately funded platforms.

In fact, this latest story was so similar — a federal judge blocking a law that everyone knew was unconstitutional — that I considered not writing about it again.

But then I decided: No. As long as Florida politicians keep trying to trample your constitutional rights, ignoring the document they took oaths to uphold and wasting your tax dollars on losing legal battles, you deserve to know about it.

And these guys are indeed wasting money galore — at rates of up to $675 an hour for high-priced, Washington lawyers they’re paying to wage losing battles.

Yes, $675 — more than most Central Floridians earn in a week. While spokespeople for Attorney General Ashley Moody, DeSantis and Secretary of State Laurel Lee all declined to provide details about legal costs, documents obtained by Florida’s First Amendment Foundation revealed that DeSantis staffers agreed to pay four lawyers at a D.C. firm as much as $675 an hour to fight the losing legal battle over the social-media law.

The lawyers were authorized to bill taxpayers in 6-minute increments at a rate of up to $11.25 a minute. A contract suggests the state has authorized spending up to $280,000 (so far) on just the social media litigation.

Keep in mind: Those four outside attorneys are in addition to the armada of full-time, state-paid attorneys also working on this case. Twelve state lawyers were cited on just one of the legal filings.

The contract claimed the state’s in-house lawyers lacked “necessary legal experience” to handle the issue themselves … though I’m not sure how much experience you need to get your tail whupped in court. Especially when the outcome was so obvious.

In his order blocking the donation cap, Judge Allen Winsor did little more than rattle off a litany of legal precedents explaining why this law was obviously improper and “wholly foreign to the First Amendment.”

I actually wish that wasn’t the case. I believe money is one of the most corrupting influences in politics, that our Founding Fathers never intended to equate million-dollar checks from corporate interests with an individual’s right to free speech and that the U.S. Supreme Court got it wrong when ruling as much in the Citizens United case . Heck, I might even cheer any serious effort to challenge that premise. But Florida politicians aren’t serious people. And they have no objections to corporate cash or massive donations. They roll around in it like pigs in slop.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls has a committee that has taken in more than $6 million in recent years, with corporate interests making down payments of $25,000, $50,000, $75,000 and more in the hopes that Sprowls will do their bidding.

DeSantis has relied on out-of-state billionaires to fund his political aspirations, with his committee taking checks ranging from $100,000 to as much as $5 million from tycoons from casinos, hedge funds and beer empires.

DeSantis and Sprowls apparently think all that is fine. But if you were to cut a check for more than $3,000 to a grassroots petition effort to raise the minimum wage or improve Florida’s pre-kindergarten program, they want you arrested.

Their hypocrisy is as galling as it is obvious.

Only one principled Republican, Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg, objected to both laws that judges recently blocked, saying everyone knew they violated basic American principles. GOP leaders retaliated last week by removing Brandes from his position chairing the Senate Judiciary committee.

These people not only don’t care about the U.S. Constitution, they punish the people who stick up for it.

These politicians who pass these unconstitutional laws are the ones who should pay — literally. Out of their own pockets. They should pay the legal bills for defending this garbage — especially when their own staff warns them beforehand.

Because right now, these guys are dragging the Constitution through the mud — and sticking you with the dirty bills.

smaxwell@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Bondi
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jeff Brandes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida House#Constitutional Amendment#Republicans#Central Floridians#State#The U S Supreme Court#Citizens United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Florida Statewmfe.org

DeSantis Signs Legislation To Boost Florida Wildlife Corridor

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in central Florida on Monday to sign a bill into law aimed at boosting land conservation along the Florida Wildlife Corridor. DeSantis signed the measure using seven ceremonial pens at the Disney Wilderness Preserve, which is situated in the Everglades’ headwaters. The measure is aimed at...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida DCF to pay $17.5 million to feds over false food stamp reporting

In 2012, Florida’s Department of Children and Families boasted that it had won yet another multi-million-dollar bonus for having one of the nation’s lowest error rates in managing the federally funded food stamp program. Now it’s having to repay that $9.1 million — plus another $8.4 million — to resolve allegations that it made its numbers look better than they really were. The department ...
Florida StateTech Dirt

Florida Man Governor Wastes More Florida Taxpayer Money Appealing Ruling About His Unconstitutional Social Media Law

Last month, a federal judge easily declared Florida's social media law (complete with its Disney-inspired theme park exemption) as unconstitutional. It wasn't a hard call. Florida had tossed out a bunch of wacky arguments and the judge smacked down each and every one of them. He even pointed out that if you didn't use strict scrutiny (as you must) to analyze whether the law violated the 1st Amendment, it would still be unconstitutional.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida seeks to avoid mediation in legal challenge to new protest law

On the same day that pro-Cuban demonstrations shut down highways and raised questions about the implementation of Florida’s new protest law, lawyers for the state are seeking to sidestep mediation ordered by a federal judge in a legal challenge against it. A lawsuit filed by a coalition of groups, including...
Societyfloridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity-Florida releases 2021 Legislative Scorecard

Most Republicans made AFP-FL's honor roll. Americans for Prosperity-Florida has released its annual report cards grading lawmakers on their votes during the Legislative Session. The free-market advocacy group had some wins in the 2021 Legislative Session. Its priorities included COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, higher production caps for craft brewers,...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID TROUBLE FLORIDA: KINSA Reveals What DeSantis Won’t

Could Mask Mandates Come Back? School Social Distancing Requirements Revisited? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida is heading back into a COVID-19 trouble zone. While the Florida Department of Health has reduced its public reporting to just a weekly update under the direction of […] The article COVID TROUBLE FLORIDA: KINSA Reveals What DeSantis Won’t appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida to pay $17.5 million for improper reporting of SNAP benefits

Florida has agreed to pay $17.5 million to resolve allegations that go back a decade regarding improper claims involving the state’s administration of food stamps. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the Florida Department of Children and Families agreed to the settlement over allegations that, starting in 2010, the state agency “injected bias” into its reporting about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which reduced its error rate.
Pine Hills, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Realtors doing what Legislature wouldn’t: Protect affordable housing fund | Editorial

Lawmakers kept on gerrymandering, so Floridians passed a constitutional amendment forcing them to draw fair voting districts. Florida wouldn’t restore voting rights to people who had finished serving their time in prison, so voters intervened again. And again when lawmakers wouldn’t legalize marijuana for medical use. And again when the state Legislature refused to raise the minimum wage. Time ...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Judge blocks key portion of Florida property insurance law

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a key part of a new property insurance law designed to combat fraud that prohibits roofing contractors advertising to potential customers. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker supported the call for a preliminary injunction from Brandon-based Gale Force Roofing...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

‘Sore loser’ Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

CNN — Ex-President Donald Trump’s big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election “audit” precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy