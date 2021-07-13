It took lessons from 150 races for Rick Gdovic to finally win at Langley Speedway

Rick Gdovic’s trek to Victory Lane at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway in a Modified Division 30 last Saturday was a long one. Try 18 years and about 150 races.

“It’s testament to starting too high and not taking the proper direction,” Gdovic said in summarizing his racing career. “It was a challenge for me, being very good in sports when I was young, to being 40 and learning how to drive a race car at too high a level.

“If I had it to do over again, I’d have started in go-karts and had some kind of success before driving at a Late Model.”

Instead, Gdovic began his stock car career at 40 in the Late Model Division in 2003 and ’04 at Southampton Motor Speedway, driving against Langley legend Phil Warren and a young hotshot named Denny Hamlin. After several years of part-time racing, he drove a season in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East — primarily to be with his son, K&N driver Brandon Gdovic.

It was the perfect example of moving too fast and starting too high. Gdovic finished in the top 20 only once in 12 races in 2011 — 12th at Greenville, South Carolina. It wasn’t a surprising result. It’s little wonder considering series regulars that season included current NASCAR Cup competitors Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto and Corey LaJoie.

In the years since, he’s competed increasingly at Langley Speedway in the Late Model or Modified divisions. He is racing full-time in both this season — and will compete in Modified twin 30s Saturday at Langley — but it has often felt like jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

The belief among many stock car racing observers is recent Langley Late Model champions Danny Edwards Jr., Greg Edwards, Mark Wertz, Matt Waltz and C.E. Falk could compete successfully at NASCAR’s highest levels if they had the funding. Ditto for rising stars Brenden Queen and Connor Hall.

Competition has also been tough in the Modified Division, where 11-time champion Shawn Balluzzo dominated before his death in a racing accident a year ago.

But Gdovic has moved closer and closer. He won a pole and finished second in a Modified race last year before finishing third in the division standings.

Gdovic started on the outside pole for the first 30-lapper Saturday and led every lap.

“I think it was a combination of equipment, having enough laps under my belt and the work of my team,” said Gdovic, who cited crew chief Bruce Kimmel, crewmen Tim McCauley and John Savage and spotter Landon Florian for their work preparing the Modified.

The victory moves Gdovic out of the shadows in his York County home full of athletic accomplishment. His daughter, Lindsay, won a state championship in field hockey and was a star in lacrosse at Tabb High.

Brandon Gdovic not only won a K&N race against the aforementioned stars, he has won multiple championships professionally racing Lamborghinis. Brandon, who finished eighth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Daytona Beach earlier this season, will race in that series in New Hampshire this weekend.

Rick Gdovic is probably the best athlete in the family. While at Penn Hills High in Pittsburgh, he was a gymnast and won a physical fitness competition against athletes from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to lead his school to a No. 1 national ranking.

That earned him scholarship money to the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned degrees in business and computer science. Gdovic parlayed success in the pager business into owning 25 Verizon Wireless retail zone stores in the region.

His win last Saturday is the closest he’s come to emulating his high school athletic or business successes in a car. That he got it so close to the anniversary of Balluzzo’s death is meaningful to him.

“I always had a good relationship with Shawn and he was always there to offer advice about how to get faster,” Gdovic said. “We’re doing what he would want us to do by keeping up the spirit of (Modified drivers) helping each other: (division points leader) Matt Carter and (driver) Paul DeBolt have helped me a lot.

“It’s exciting to win because it’s been a long haul. It took a lot of education and effort, and it’s significant to do so near this anniversary based on what Shawn has done to help other drivers.”