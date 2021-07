A former corrections officer entered a guilty plea in federal court to charges of bribery of a public official and conspiracy on Thursday in federal court. Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman said 26-year-old Alex Lewis, formerly of Home Station, was one of two people indicted back in November of last year in the scheme where cell phones were smuggled into the Indiana County Jail to go to federal detainees. Lewis, a former corrections officer at the jail, admitted in court that between June and August of 2019, he was in contact with co-defendant Rashon Richardson and accepted bribes from him through a go-between outside the jail.