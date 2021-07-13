Q2 2021 Major U.S. Hotel Sales Survey

The U.S. Lodging Industry has shifted dramatically over the past twelve months. Looking back to this time last year, the world was fiercely battling the Coronavirus pandemic, virtually weaponless without anything other than masks and social distancing measures. We are now roughly six months into the global vaccination campaign, with cases and death rates much lower in most parts of the world. Although the U.S. has achieved months of steadily declining case counts, unfortunately, every day we are reminded that the fight against the pandemic is not over. COVID-19 continues to loom large as new, more transmissible variants, and ongoing virus outbreaks in places like Australia, India, South Korea, and the continent of Africa highlight that the world remains vulnerable to the pandemic. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.9%, less than half of all Americans are fully vaccinated.